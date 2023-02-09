Share:

FAISALABAD - Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Javaid Ahmad has said that the government is utilising all available resources to increase wheat production in country. Addressing a one-day training workshop at the AARI Complex here on Wednesday, he said that although Pakistan was an agrarian country, yet it had to import various agricultural commodities. Therefore, the government had launched an Agriculture Emergency Programme under which all departments relating to agriculture sector were given task for increase in production of farm commodities. The agri scientists were also urged to develop new varieties which would have extraordinary resistance against seasonal diseases and give maximum production even during hard climate conditions. In this connection, the scientists of Ayub Research were also striving hard to develop new crop varieties besides introducing cheap solutions for the problems being faced by the farming community, he added. Dr Javaid further said that AARI also arranged one-day training workshop for master trainers to apprise them about the attack of rust (Kungi) and other diseases on wheat crops so that the master trainers could go to the field and guide the farmers for overcoming wheat diseases especially rust. Director Crop Diseases Research Institute (CDRI) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Dr. Muhammad Ejaz Tabassum, Muhammad Saleem Waince, Dr Nadeem Ahmad, Muhammad Zulkifal, Aneela Ahsan, Muhammad Makki Javaid, Mehwish Makhdoom and Muhammad Owais also addressed the workshop and delivered keynote lectures.