Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan once again on Wednesday skipped a court hearing on an FIR reg­istered by the Aabpara Police with regard to damaging pub­lic property during the long march. PTI’s leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fais­al Javed, Murad Saeed, Saiful­lah Niazi, and Shibli Faraz, appeared before the court. However, Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Aamer Kayani, Shireen Mazari, and Shafqat Mehmood filed requests for exemption from appearances. The police, during the hearing, submitted the case challan to the court, after which the hearing was adjourned till April 25.