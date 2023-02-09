Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed for an alternate security plan outside his Zaman Park residence.

The directions have been given in the wake of preparations for the upcoming by-polls. The candidates and workers will focus on the election campaign in their respective constituencies.

The camps outside Zaman Park residence are also disturbing the flow of the traffic at Kanal Road, the sources said and added that consultation is underway to remove the camps of the workers who have reached Lahore from other parts of the country.

Furthermore, it has emerged that few workers will be handed over security duty outside Zaman Park.

It may be noted that the former prime minister is staying at Zaman Park after surviving an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad.

Earlier, PTI Lahore gave a call to all workers to immediately reach Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The PTI Lahore president called all workers to immediately reach his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after reports of his expected arrest of Imran Khan.

PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that all workers should immediately arrive at Imran Khan’s residence to foil the government’s attempt to arrest him.