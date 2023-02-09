Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday he felt the role of judiciary important in bid to hold snap elections.

Mr Khan acknowledged the legal community when speaking to a delegation of journalists, saying, "Only the judiciary knew the way of constitutional supremacy."

Talking about his party's participation in the All Parties Conference (APC), Mr Khan said, "I will first wait on the government’s call on holding the APC on the matter of terrorism. Then I will decide whether to attend the meeting or not."

Speaking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Khan stated, "Agreement with the IMF will invite a new wave of inflation in the country."

He underscored the importance of the role of the overseas Pakistanis (OVPs), saying, "They could save the country from economic hardships."

Mr Khan bashed the rulers on "keeping the greenback abroad". Mr Khan slammed PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, saying, "Efforts were foiled to launch Maryam in Pakistan by perceiving her Miss Mandela."

He also challenged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to land in the homeland to witness his popularity.