MARDAN - On the complaint of a local lawyer the Anti-corruption department has started an inquiry against the SDO and Contractor of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mardan in alleged corruption in the construction of Narshak Water Canal Union Council Bala Garhi and other projects, sources said.

According to sources, Sohail Gilani Advocate filed an application against TMA staff in the anti-corruption department Mardan on January 4th. In his application, he stated that the Narsak water canal in the Bala Garhi Union Council was already constructed. However, the TMA SDO Nigar allegedly tendered the Narsak Water Canal again at the request of contractor Shah Nawaz and withdrew millions of rupees from the treasury. He also stated that the TMA issued the M&R2 maintenance and repair tender.

He continued to state that the mentioned SDO allegedly withdrew the money and misused government funds for the convenience of the mentioned contractor. The SDO used his firm for the convenience of the contractor and the E-tenders system resulted in a significant loss of local government funds, he mentioned.

He stated in his application that the aforementioned SDO of TMA abused his authority and caused significant harm to the national treasury. He also stated in his application that the TMA SDO used this money to purchase vehicles, property, and plots. The anti-corruption department has filed complaint No. 63 against the aforementioned SDO and has begun an investigation.

According to sources, the anti-corruption department also served notice on TMO and SDO TMA Mardan. The anti-corruption department directed TMA officials to submit a record of all projects approved by SDO Nigar in the anti-corruption department Mardan within 7 days.

TMA sources said that the TMO has also written a letter to Assistant Tehsil Officer (I&S) Nigar-un-Nabi directing him to submit a positive response to the complaint received from the anti- corruption department.