Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) president Duarte Pacheco on Thursday visited Pakistan.

Mr Pacheco visited Police Lines, Peshawar and condemned the heinous attack at the mosque which left 84 people dead and observed one-minute silence at the place of the incident to pay homage to the martyred. He said Pakistan’s security forces and people paid huge sacrifices in the war against terrorism adding Pakistan would get rid of terrorism soon.

Senator Faisal Saleem and other parliamentarians accompanied him.