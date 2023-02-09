Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Wednesday that the current size of the fed­eral cabinet was well within the maximum num­ber allowed by the Constitution. Talking to a pri­vate news channel, the minister said according to the constitution the number state and feder­al ministers in the cabinet should not exceed 11 percent of the total membership of parliament. “The current size of federal cabinet is well within the law, the rest are honorary positions (without portfolio) that do not have any burden on the na­tional exchequer,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding Imran Khan’s allegation that a plot was being hatched to kill him, the minister prayed for Imran’s life, add­ing there was no proof of any of the claims made by the PTI chief. He further said that Imran Khan had made a “fabricated story” about the US cipher and urged the latter to avoid hurling false and baseless accusations.