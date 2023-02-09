Share:

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 81,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1486.98 feet and was 88.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.20 feet, which was 79.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,400 cusecs and 21,300 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 34,700, 37,700, 30,900 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.