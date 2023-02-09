Urges India to allow independent investigation into HR violations in IIOJK.
ISLAMABAD - The joint sitting of the Parliament, on its first day’s sitting, unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] once again boycotted the proceedings. The Imran Khan-led party has been distancing itself from joint sessions of the house since the former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted as leader of the house through a no-trust motion.
The house, through a resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination and reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause.
It recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved international disputes on the United Nations’ agenda, mindful of numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopted since 1948.
The House paid rich tribute to the valour, courage and sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It appreciated the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their steadfast political support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters living across the Line of Control. Rejecting India’s unilateral and illegal actions since 5th August, 2019, it expressed grave concern over the attempts to introduce demographic changes in IIOJK.
The Parliament also expressed serious concern over the presence of 900,000 Indian forces that has turned the IIOJK into one of the most militarized regions of the world. It condemned the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, the so-called ‘cordon- and-search’ operations, destruction and confiscation of properties, and torture.
Besides, the House expressed serious apprehensions at the continued illegal detention and incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders and activists. The joint session reaffirmed the unshakeable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any Indian aggression. It urged India to allow an independent investigation into the human rights violations in IIOJK as recommended by the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of June 2018 and July 2019.