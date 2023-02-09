Share:

Urges India to allow independent investigation into HR violations in IIOJK.

ISLAMABAD - The joint sitting of the Parliament, on its first day’s sitting, unanimous­ly passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kash­miri people in their just struggle for realization of their right to self-de­termination.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] once again boycotted the proceed­ings. The Imran Khan-led party has been distancing itself from joint sessions of the house since the for­mer prime minister Imran Khan was ousted as leader of the house through a no-trust motion.

The house, through a resolution moved by Minister for Parliamenta­ry Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, ex­pressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir for their right to self-deter­mination and reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting moral, diplomatic and po­litical support to the Kashmir Cause.

It recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains one of the oldest unresolved international dis­putes on the United Nations’ agenda, mindful of numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute adopt­ed since 1948.

The House paid rich tribute to the valour, courage and sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It appreciat­ed the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their steadfast political support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters living across the Line of Control. Rejecting India’s unilater­al and illegal actions since 5th Au­gust, 2019, it expressed grave con­cern over the attempts to introduce demographic changes in IIOJK.

The Parliament also expressed se­rious concern over the presence of 900,000 Indian forces that has turned the IIOJK into one of the most mili­tarized regions of the world. It con­demned the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK, including extra­judicial killings, arbitrary detentions, the so-called ‘cordon- and-search’ operations, destruction and confisca­tion of properties, and torture.

Besides, the House expressed seri­ous apprehensions at the continued illegal detention and incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders and activ­ists. The joint session reaffirmed the unshakeable resolve of the Pakistani nation to thwart any Indian aggres­sion. It urged India to allow an inde­pendent investigation into the human rights violations in IIOJK as recom­mended by the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of June 2018 and July 2019.