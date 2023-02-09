Share:

Peshawar - The Green Youth Movement Club of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar hosted a seminar at Dr Hafeez Auditorium, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul Haq as chief guest.

The event featured Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, as the guest speaker, as well as Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, the focal point of the KMU Green Youth Movement, and a large number of faculty and students.

The event began with an open mic session in which students shared their thoughts and ideas on the two Green Youth Movement themes of eco-tourism and agriculture. During the event, students competed in a debate about the importance of Green Pakistan.

Mujeeb, the focal person of the KMU Green Youth Movement, informed seminar participants about the Green Youth Movement’s objectives and the impact of climate change on Pakistan. After the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq expressed his hope that, as a result of the Green Youth Movement’s efforts, where there will be opportunities to deal with floods, it will also be able to combat the damaging effects of climate change. He stated that KMU not only focuses on improving the quality of knowledge and research but also provides practical training in this area as well as raising awareness among students about the challenges in various fields of life