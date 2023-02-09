Share:

PESHAWAR - Newly appointed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, directed district administrations on Wednesday to complete preparations for the province’s upcoming by-elections and general elections.

The meeting attended by relevant administrative secretaries and the Director of the PMRU and Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners via video link went over the law and order situation, the availability of wheat flour and fertilisers, and the preparations for the upcoming elections in detail.

Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal directed deputy commissioners to monitor markets and ensure the availability of flour and fertilisers at predetermined prices.

He also directed deputy commissioners to ensure election readiness and to provide full support to the Election Commission in conducting peaceful and transparent elections.

The Chief Secretary directed deputy commissioners to carry out their duties with honesty and impartiality and urged them to strictly adhere to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

To improve law and order, he emphasised better coordination among relevant departments and stated that district intelligence committee meetings should be held regularly.

The Chief Secretary directed deputy commissioners to complete their preparations for the holy month of Ramadan to ensure that essential commodities are distributed to the masses under the official price list.