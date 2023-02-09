Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday underlined the need for judicious use of development funds and said the economy of the country would be further overburdened by misuse of the allocated amount.

The Governor was chairing a meeting at the Governor House to discuss irrigational schemes of the province, including merged districts. The meeting was also attended by Caretaker Irrigation Minister Fazal Elahi, Secretary Irrigation Mutahir Zaib and concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed about irrigation- related infrastructure and ongoing schemes underway in the province and merged districts under the annual development programme. The meeting was informed that 40 schemes of irrigation were underway in merged districts and 132 schemes, including water channels and solar energy, are underway in settled areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the country is under financial constraints. However, federal authorities would be contacted for the release of funds. He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of tribal people and added that steps would be taken to address their sense of deprivation.

He also directed the irrigation department to devise a proper strategy to drain out rainwater that comes from hilly areas of Swat, Madayan, Kalam, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran and Kaghan. He said that it would also help save public property during floods and reduce hardships for travellers and tourists.

Later, KP Governor also chaired a meeting to review matters about land acquisition for the University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera. The meeting decided to give land possession to Deputy Commissioner Nowshera for transferring it to the university.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor UoT Nowshera, Dr Zafar Muhammad, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, and concerned officials.