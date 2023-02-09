Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa looked up to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in difficult times.

Addressing a convention, Ms Nawaz said, “PML-N supremo had handed over me the responsibility of chief organizer.”

Pointing out the PTI-led government’s contributions, Ms Nawaz berated PTI chief Imran Khan “on not building a single university or college in the province.”

Assailing the PTI’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme , Ms Nawaz said, “The PTI government had devastated the forests.”