ISLAMABAD - Prominent journalists at a twoday mobile journalism workshop have sensitized the media persons about the importance and technical aspects of mobile journalism.

The workshop was held at the Information Service Academy (ISA) and organised by the Pakistan Information Centre for the capacity building of journalists.

On the first day of the workshop, eminent personalities with extensive experience in the field of journalism including Waseem Abbasi, Naseem Siddiqui and renowned Javed Chaudhry enlightened the participants about the importance and technical aspects of the mobile journalism.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Secretary Information Shahira Shahid and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan for organising a fruitful workshop for the journalists in Islamabad.

Renowned journalists including Rauf Kalasra would also participate in the workshop as a guest speaker on its second day.