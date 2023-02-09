Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Planning, Development and Public Health Engineering Hamid Shah, during a meeting, stated that the planning and development department is critical to the province’s development.

Provincial Minister was briefed on departmental affairs, the Annual Development Program, PSDP, Public Private Partnership Program, M&E, and the department’s problems during the meeting. Shah Mahmood, Secretary of Planning and Development, and senior department officials attended the meeting.

During the briefing, Provincial Minister for P&D Hamid Shah stated that this province is our identity and that everyone must play a role in its development and advancement, as well as identify projects where the pace of work is slow and keep a close eye on them. He assured the department of his full cooperation.