MULTAN - Interim Health Minister Punjab, Dr Javed Akram, on Wednesday has refuted the reports about closure of health card services in the province.

Speaking at a news confer­ence at Nishtar Medical Univer­sity (NMU), he informed that the cabinet in its meeting sanc­tioned Rs2.5 billion for health and of it Rs350 have been allo­cated for Nishtar Hospital.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ah­mad, Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Rao Amjad, NID Principal, Dr Amjad Bari and others were present.

The minister maintained that the government was making public hospitals self-sufficient, adding that modern machinery was being provided to all public sector hospitals.

He announced to provide medicines to all public hospitals on large scale, adding that the government was ensuring pro­vision free of charge medicines in the hospital.

Replying a question, the min­ister noted that a parking plaza would be built to solve the issue of parking in Nishtar Hospital.

To another question, he dis­closed that number of quacks had gone to 90,000 from 40,000 in the province and the govern­ment took initiatives to discour­age them.

Answering another question, the minister said that difficult access to doctors compelled people to contact quacks.

Responding yet to another question, the minister informed that the mandate of interim gov­ernment was to hold free and transparent elections.

PROVINCIAL MINISTER SEEKS RECOMMENDATIONS TO GROW ORGANIC FOODS

Provincial Health Minister Dr Ja­ved Akram sought recommenda­tions to grow organic food here, during a meeting with the farm­ers’ delegation on Wednesday.

The minister paid heed to problems facing by growers in a brief talk with Kisan Itehad Groups (KIG) after his arrival here.

He assured them of resolving them on priority basis.

While talking to media, Dr Ja­ved Akram said CM Punjab had assigned him a task to solve the issues of the local farmers.

Commissioner Amir Khattak, Secretary Specialised Health Care, Southern Punjab Ghulam Sagheer among others were present on the occasion.

The minister termed veg­etable cultivation through pre­served methods the vital to bring up a healthy generation.

Dr Javed Akram said agricul­ture was the backbone of the economy, thus country’s econo­my could flourish only by having increased production in the ag­ricultural sector.

The commissioner said Mul­tan division didn’t have urea shortage. He said the crackdown against hoarders and mixtures was continued