Share:

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi approved on Thursday the procurement of 3 million metric tonnes of wheat from Pakistan Agri­­cultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (Passco).

The fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, in which the caretaker provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and related officials participated.

In the meeting, a grant of Rs1 billion was also approved for the heirs of police martyrs. Mr. Naqvi directed to appoint an officer on merit to purchase wheat. It was approved to include wheat flour in the schedule of Punjab Prevention of Speculation for Essential Commodities Act 2021.

The caretaker chief minister also requested recommendations for developing a foolproof mechanism of targeted flour subsidy.

The cabinet also approved the reorganization of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister, the first paperless meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the Cabinet Management Information System, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the agenda of the meeting was presented through a tablet (tab), and the agenda of the cabinet was issued and circulated online under CMIS. Every cabinet meeting will save Rs 1.5 million as a result of this change.