ANTAKYA, TURKEY - Searchers were still pull­ing survivors Wednes­day from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 11,200 peo­ple in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed.

For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thou­sands of searchers have worked in freezing tem­peratures to find those still alive under flat­tened buildings on ei­ther side of the border. Turkish Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik had warned that the first 72 hours were critical in search and rescue efforts but pointed to complications of “severe weather conditions”.

Emergency workers on Wednesday saved some children found under a collapsed building in the hard-hit Turkish province of Hatay, where whole stretches of towns have been levelled.

“All of a sudden we heard voices and thanks to the exca­vator... immediately we heard the voices of three people at the same time,” said rescu­er Alperen Cetinkaya. “We are expecting more of them... the chances of getting people out of here alive are very high,” he added. Officials and medics said 8,574 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude trem­or, bringing the total to 11,236 -- but that could yet double if the worst fears of experts are realised. The World Health Or­ganization chief Tedros Adha­nom Ghebreyesus has warned that time is running out for the thousands injured and those still feared trapped.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged shortcomings in quake re­sponse and said, “it is not possi­ble to be prepared for such a di­saster,” during his visit near the epicenter of Monday’s earth­quake. Erdogan pointed out that the difficulty of weath­er conditions was added to the magnitude and prevalence of the destruction caused by the earthquake, “which was felt in an area of 500 kilometers, in which approximately 13.5 mil­lion people live.”

“No doubt, our job was not easy,” Erdogan said and add­ed, “As of now, a total of 21,200 personnel, including soldiers, gendarmes, and police, are working in Hatay.” ‘People dy­ing every second’ -

Due to the scale of the dam­age and the lack of help coming to certain areas, survivors said they felt alone in responding to the disaster.

“Even the buildings that ha­ven’t collapsed, were severe­ly damaged. There are now more people under the rubble than those above it,” a resident named Hassan, who did not pro­vide his full name, said in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.

“There are around 400-500 people trapped under each col­lapsed building, with only 10 people trying to pull them out. And there is no machinery,” he added. The White Helmets lead­ing efforts to rescue people bur­ied under rubble in rebel-held areas of Syria have appealed for international help in their “race against time”.

They have been toiling since the quake to pull survivors out from under the debris of dozens of flattened buildings in north­western areas of war-torn Syria that remain outside the govern­ment’s control.

“International rescue teams must come into our region,” said Mohammed Shibli, a spokesper­son for the group known for­mally as the Syria Civil Defence.

“People are dying every sec­ond; we are in a race against time,” he told AFP from neigh­bouring Turkey.

SYRIA APPEALS FOR EU HELP

The issue of aid to Syria was a delicate one, and the sanctioned government in Damascus made an official plea to the EU for help, the bloc’s commissioner for crisis management Janez Le­narcic said.

A decade of civil war and Syr­ian-Russian aerial bombard­ment had already destroyed hospitals, collapsed the econ­omy and prompted electricity, fuel and water shortages.

The European Commission is “encouraging” EU member countries to respond to Syr­ia’s request for medical sup­plies and food, while monitor­ing to ensure that any aid “is not diverted” by President Bashar al-Assad’s government, Lenar­cic noted.

In parts of quake-hit Turkey, shops were closed, there was no heat because gas lines have been cut to avoid explosions, and finding petrol was tough. Some families of the missing were trying to stay hopeful for a rescue but were struggling.

“My nephew, my sister-in-law and my sister-in-law’s sister are in the ruins. They are trapped under the ruins and there is no sign of life,” said Semire Coban, kindergarten teacher, in Tur­key’s Hatay.

“We can’t reach them. We are trying to talk to them, but they are not responding... We are waiting for help. It has been 48 hours now,” she said. Dozens of nations including the Unit­ed States, China and the Gulf States have pledged to help, and search teams as well as relief supplies have already arrived.

UP TO 23 MILLION AFFECTED

A winter storm has com­pounded the misery by render­ing many roads -- some of them damaged by the quake -- almost impassable, resulting in traffic jams that stretch for kilometres in some regions.

The World Health Organiza­tion has warned that up to 23 million people could be affect­ed by the massive earthquake and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

The European Union was swift to dispatch rescue teams to Turkey after the massive earthquake struck the country on Monday close to the border with Syria.

But it initially offered only minimal assistance to Syria through existing humanitar­ian programmes, because of EU sanctions imposed since 2011 on Assad’s government over its brutal crackdown on protesters that spiralled into a civil war. The Turkey-Syr­ia border is one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. Monday’s earthquake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in the eastern Erzincan province. In 1999, a 7.4 mag­nitude earthquake killed more than 17,000.

Experts have long warned that a large quake could devastate Istanbul, a megalopolis of 16 million people filled with rick­ety homes.