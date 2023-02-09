Share:

ISLAMABAD - A court of law on Wednesday granted investigators of Murree police one-day transit remand of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Heavy contingent of Murree police, led by SDPO and SHO, shifted Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to police station from Islamabad amid tight security. Aabpara police held Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on February 2 on charges of accusing Asif Ali Zardari of engineering plot for killing ex-PM Imran Khan. Murree police, later on, had booked the former minister in yet another case for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest from his residence.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was produced before court of a magistrate. As the judge took up case, Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota, the lawyers of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and the prosecutor presented their arguments. After listening to both sides, the court instructed the police to present Sheikh Rashid Ahmed before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

While leaving the police mobile van, the firebrand Sheikh Rashid Ahmed once again used offensive language against foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. He alleged that he is being victimised through police to change his loyalties. He said that the government had decided to disqualify Imran Khan. “They are telling me to leave Imran’s side. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together,” he said.

In the courtroom, Sheikh Rashid came to the rostrum and said that a fake case had been framed against him.