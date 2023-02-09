Share:

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday warned of strict legal action against hoarders of petroleum products in the country.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that there should be no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

He said hoarders are creating problems for the common people despite the fact that there is a sufficient stock of petrol in the country, adding that at present, the country has a stock of petrol and diesel for 20 and 29 days respectively.

Mr Musadik asked the petroleum companies to provide petrol to the petrol pumps as the government will not tolerate any hoarding in the country.

Talking about his discussion with the Head of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Abdul Sami Khan today, Musadik Malik said the organization has assured that it will not support hoarders. He added the law will take its course against petrol hoarders.