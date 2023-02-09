In a surprise move, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Durrani on Thursday put off the National Assembly (NA) session for an indefinite period due to “lack of quorum,”.
The NA session, which was supposed to continue till Friday, has been postponed by NA deputy speaker for an indefinite period.
“The National Assembly session has been prorogued,” the NA secretariat tweeted.
The National Assembly session has been prorogued.@PTVNewsOfficial @appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan @demp_gov— National Assembly of