Share:

Total five matches were decided on Thursday in the ongoing National Challenge Cup 2023.

In the day's first match in Quetta, Nimso beat Milo by 1-0. Ali Raza scored the match decider goal in the 1st half.

In the day's second match in Bahawalpur, Ashraf Sugar Mills clinched Asia Ghee Mills by 2-1. Muhammad Umair Ashraf scored a brace while ASM's Hassan could score one goal for his side.

In the day's third match in Faisalabad, SA Farms outclassed Klash Mills by 6-0. Ali made a hat trick while Sufyan achieved a brace. Hussain scored a piece for SA Farms.

In the day's fourth match in Lahore, the encounter between SA Gardens and HEC ended up in a draw 2-2. For SA Gardens, Murtaza and Touqeer scored a piece while Waqas and Rehman scored a goal each for HEC.

In the day's fifth match in Rawalpindi, Muslims Hands notched POF by 5-3. Ali, Shahid, Asim, Tufail and Sajid scored a piece for Muslim Hands. For POF, Zain scored two goals while Haider scored a piece.