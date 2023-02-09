Lahore - Feb 08: Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and presided over the board’s performance and future action plan. The upcoming 90-day plan of the Board of Investment and Trade was reviewed in the meeting. Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer while addressing the meeting said that new investment should be brought for the stability of the economy. Punjab Investment Board should continue its effective role to bring new investment into the province. We have to work hard to achieve set targets. SM Tanveer said that in a short period of time, such measures will be taken which will help increase the exports of the country. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hasan Khan while giving a briefing said that 10 Special Economic Zones have been created in Punjab. 3 Special Economic Zone have been approved while 6 more Special Economic Zones are in the Pipeline.
COMMISSIONER LAHORE VISITS RUDA HEADQUARTER
At RUDA’s headquarter a joint meeting between CEO RUDA Imran Amin and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was held to review the progress of ongoing underpass from Kalma Chowk till Bab-e-Pakistan. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, representatives of allied departments like WASA, LWMC, PHA etc were also present on the occasion along with the Engineering Executive Directors of both CBD and RUDA.
Mr Imran Amin highlighted the efforts being made by RUDA to add on the solid waste and water treatment along with the initiatives being taken to enhance the green cover through afforestation. He while highlighting the importance of historical site of Bab-e-Pakistan, said that CBD is making the national monument there which will also house a museum of future, thereby blending history to the posterity. “The maximum area of Bab-e-Pakistan is going to be green, which is one of the first monuments of Pakistan where first Muslim Refuge camp was settled in the aftermath of independence of Pakistan,” he added. Moreover, proper mechanism for water storage and flow of sewerage in business district was also discussed in detail. At the end, commissioner Lahore assured that all necessary and required support from allied departments will be provided to RUDA and CBD for the completion of assigned tasks in the realm of public good and facilitation to the denizens of Lahore