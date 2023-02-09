Share:

Lahore - Feb 08: Caretaker Provincial Min­ister of Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and presided over the board’s performance and future ac­tion plan. The upcoming 90-day plan of the Board of Investment and Trade was reviewed in the meeting. Caretaker Pro­vincial Minister of Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer while address­ing the meeting said that new invest­ment should be brought for the stabil­ity of the economy. Punjab Investment Board should continue its effective role to bring new investment into the prov­ince. We have to work hard to achieve set targets. SM Tanveer said that in a short period of time, such measures will be taken which will help increase the ex­ports of the country. CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hasan Khan while giving a briefing said that 10 Spe­cial Economic Zones have been created in Punjab. 3 Special Economic Zone have been approved while 6 more Special Eco­nomic Zones are in the Pipeline.

COMMISSIONER LAHORE VISITS RUDA HEADQUARTER

At RUDA’s headquarter a joint meet­ing between CEO RUDA Imran Amin and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was held to review the prog­ress of ongoing underpass from Kalma Chowk till Bab-e-Pakistan. Deputy Com­missioner Lahore Rafia Haider, represen­tatives of allied departments like WASA, LWMC, PHA etc were also present on the occasion along with the Engineering Ex­ecutive Directors of both CBD and RUDA.

Mr Imran Amin highlighted the efforts being made by RUDA to add on the solid waste and water treatment along with the initiatives being taken to enhance the green cover through afforestation. He while highlighting the importance of his­torical site of Bab-e-Pakistan, said that CBD is making the national monument there which will also house a museum of future, thereby blending history to the posterity. “The maximum area of Bab-e-Pakistan is going to be green, which is one of the first monuments of Pakistan where first Mus­lim Refuge camp was settled in the after­math of independence of Pakistan,” he add­ed. Moreover, proper mechanism for water storage and flow of sewerage in business district was also discussed in detail. At the end, commissioner Lahore assured that all necessary and required support from al­lied departments will be provided to RUDA and CBD for the completion of assigned tasks in the realm of public good and facili­tation to the denizens of Lahore