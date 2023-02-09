Share:

QUETTA - The Quetta Metropolitan Cor­poration (QMC) has failed to renew parking and other lease agreements of properties owned by the authority despite the passage of four years to the expiry of the agreement.

All Balochistan Municipal Workers Association, Quetta President Muhammad Rahim Baloch said despite the com­pletion of parking plaza at cir­cular road by spending billion of rupees last year, not a single penny is earned by the depart­ment from the plaza.

Similarly, the main sources of income including Liaquat and other parks have been bunged for the last four years due to incompetency and corruption.

Apart from that, bicycle and motorcycle stands in the city have not been auctioned for last four years which was a huge loss for the national ex­chequer, he added.

Baloch said the employees of Local Government Department Balochistan were deprived of salaries for the past three months due to a persistent de­crease in revenue generation and rampant corruption.

He told media persons that the main reason behind the non-payment of salaries and shortfall in the revenue gen­eration is a misuse of resources and corrupt practices.

The wastage of revenue of the local department has ac­centuated financial problems for the province and if the cor­ruption was not eliminated and money was not collected immediately, the government would be unable to pay sala­ries to its employees.

All their assets should be rented out for generating money and paying salaries to the employees.

He urged the authorities con­cerned to investigate the cor­ruption in the department fix the responsibility of embezzle­ment of billion of rupees.

He demanded revenue gen­eration from the resources of local government assets and said that the cleanliness drives were being stopped due to non-availability of funds and equipment as the corporation had been facing an acute financial crisis