MARDAN - A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mushak trainer aircraft made an emergency landing in the fields near Mardan in Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa province after facing issues mid-air on Wednesday. Both pilots pres­ent in the plane — a Super Mushshak training aircraft —survived the crash-landing, the PAF said in a statement. Rescue and medical teams reached the accident site af­ter receiving information. The Super Mushshak aircraft is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer and basic flight training is pro­vided on the aircraft for as­piring pilots