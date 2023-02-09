MARDAN - A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mushak trainer aircraft made an emergency landing in the fields near Mardan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province after facing issues mid-air on Wednesday. Both pilots present in the plane — a Super Mushshak training aircraft —survived the crash-landing, the PAF said in a statement. Rescue and medical teams reached the accident site after receiving information. The Super Mushshak aircraft is an advanced variant of the Mushshak basic trainer and basic flight training is provided on the aircraft for aspiring pilots
Share: