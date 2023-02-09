Share:

ISLAMABAD - A fourmember Pakistan team will feature in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship, scheduled to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, UAE from February 14. Four Pakistani players to compete in the extravaganza include two male and as many female athletes.

The male players include Murad Ali and Irfan Bhatti while the female athletes are Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazalla Siddiqui. Pakistan was placed alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong badminton in Group D of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. Pakistan will face Japan in their opening match while they will play their second and third matches against Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong, respectively