ISLAMABAD - Pakistan downed Kuwait and Sri Lanka in the pool matches of 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Chennai, India. A total of 10 teams have been divided into two pools. Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with Hong Kong, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Kuwait whereas India, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, and Taipei are in Pool B. Pakistan squash team includes Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, Ashab Irfan, and Anas Ali Shah. On the first day of pool matches, Pakistan thumped Kuwait 3-0 in morning session.

Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Abdul Rahman Al Hashim (Kuw) 11- 6, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Abdul Rahman Al Maghrabi (Kuw) 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 and Ashab Irfan (Pak) beat Abdullah Ali (Kuw) 11-6, 11-7 and 11-4. In second pool match, Pakistan routed Sri Lanka 3-0. Noor Zaman beat Thinura Randina 11-6, 11-5, 11-5; Hamza Khan beat Seniya Jayathilata 11-1, 11-8, 11-6 and Anas Bukhari beat Sehat Perera 11-6, 11-4, 11-2. Pakistan will face Korea and Hong Kong today (Thursday)