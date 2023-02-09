Share:

The 5th round of the Annual Bilateral Consultations between Pakistan and Spain was held in Madrid on Tuesday where the two sides discussed the need to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and expand cooperation in multiple areas. Based on the reports, the consultations appear to have been fruitful, and more importantly, they come at a time when Pakistan GSP Plus status is going to be up for reevaluation.

During the consultations, the two agreed to explore avenues for cooperation in a variety of fields including trade, economy, agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, digitisation, startups, and food processing areas. High on the agenda was climate change and rightly so, given Pakistan’s vulnerability and the need to build a case with international partners for continued resilience and rehabilitation support. It is encouraging to see that Spain expressed interest and willingness to work on this crucial area, not to forget that the country also offered generous support to Islamabad during the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva.

The other most important aspect for Pakistan is the GSP Plus scheme which will be expiring this year later in December. Therefore, fostering bilateral ties with key partners in Europe will be essential when it comes to making a case for renewing the scheme. This is extremely critical for Pakistan given that the EU is the largest importer of Pakistani exports (around 35 percent).

It is also good to see that Pakistani officials invited the Spanish companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s liberal investment regime and produce, source, and market products in Pakistan. Attracting investment is something that is sorely needed, but for that to happen, we will have to make improvements in terms of ensuring policy continuity and ensuring a secure and stable environment in the country. In the more immediate term however, there is a lot of room for improvement when it comes to bilateral trade. Currently, Pakistan’s exports to Spain hover around USD 1 billion. Agricultural exports is one area that can provide quick dividends if we take the requisite measures to improve yield productivity and quality control of our products. Given the severe economic crisis facing the country, we need to be engaging with partners all over the world to enhance both investment and trade levels.