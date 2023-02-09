Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Pe­troleum Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday avowed that the country has sufficient fuel stocks and warned hoard­ers of petroleum products of dire consequences.

“Crackdown against the hoarders of petroleum products is about to start, and you will see a visi­ble improvement in the oil supply at petrol pumps within next two to three days,” the Minister said this while addressing a press conference here. It is worth to mention here that pet­rol pumps in several cities of Punjab have suspended their operations, while oth­ers have started rationing of petrol owing to fuel short­age. However, the minis­ter claimed that there are sufficient petroleum stocks available in the country, in­cluding oil marketing com­panies (OMCs), pipe, and oil refineries. While sharing the data with media, the Minis­ter said, there are 363,085 metric tons of petrol avail­able which are sufficient for over 20 days. Besides, die­sel stock is available suffi­cient for 29 days.” He add­ed that this available stock is in addition to cargoes in the sea or waiting for berth­ing. He warned the hoarders to “stop these practices to­day, otherwise, if we found any filling stations involved, we will revoke their licenses. I request to those hoarding petroleum products to shun this practice and do not chal­lenge the writ of the state, as we will ensure it at any cost.” However, the Minister of State for Petroleum said that not all, but a few hoarders have dumped these prod­ucts, hoping to sell them at higher prices in the coming days, but we have no plan to increase the POL prices. It will be decided according to international market pric­es and on its scheduled time