RAWALPINDI - Officials of Police Station (PS) Westridge have arrested a suspected robber in an injured condition after an exchange of fire near Habib Colony Railway Crossing, informed sources on Wednesday.

The detained robber has been identified as Mubashir who is reportedly involved in a series of cases ranging from dacoitees, murders and attempted murders, they said.

However, three other accomplices of the detained robber managed to escape from the scene. According to sources, a police team, led by SHO PS Westridge Inspector Zahid Zahoor, was on routine patrolling when the cops spotted four suspects riding in two motorcycles and signaled them to stop for checking. Nonetheless, the suspects opened indiscriminate firing on cops. SHO Inspector Zahid Zahoor narrowly escaped the deadliest armed attack by the robbers, they said adding that police retaliated and shot at and injured one suspect while three others fled from scene. Police also seized pistol, bullets and motorcycle from the possession of the injured robber. Later, the injured robber was moved to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. Heavy contingent of police, led by SP Potohar Division Waqas Khan, SDPO Syed Azhar Hussain Shah and other officers, rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Westridge and other police officers including SP Waqas Khan for hunting down a robber.

A senior police officer told media men that Mubashir and his gang were involved in gunning down a cashier of a petrol pump and security guard in 2021 during dacoity bids. He said police have launched manhunt to trace out the other fleeing robbers.