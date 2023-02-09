Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officials of Women Police Station Islamabad have arrested a policeman for his alleged involvement in blackmailing a married woman by threatening her of sharing her objectionable pictures on social media, informed sources on Wednesday.

The detained cop has been identified as Nauman against whom a case was also registered under sections 354/506/509 of PPC and Police Order 2002 Section 155-C, they said. The investigators will produce the accused before a court of law today (Thursday) to obtain his physical remand for further investigation.

According to sources, a woman appeared before SHO PS Women and stated she was employed in a private company and had interacted with man namely Nauman who is a policeman in capital police. She alleged that Nauman had exchanged his number with her and later on took her mobile phone and shared pictures of her and family to his cell phone. Later, Nauman started blackmailing me by sharing the pictures and videos on social media and taking advantage of his police service.

“Nauman forced me for recoding bold videos and objectionable pictures by hurling threats to eliminate my husband and kids,” she said. She added he also swindled cash and jewellery from her by blackmailing through different ways. The victim appealed the police to register case against him and to arrest him. Women Police Station SHO Farzana Begun lodged case against Nauman and held him, sources said.