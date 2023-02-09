Share:

GWADAR - Pakistan Railways, a state-owned department, has es­tablished offices in Gwadar, and it has been assigned the task of increasing rela­tions with Chinese compa­nies working in Gwadar Port Authority, Gwadar Devel­opment Authority, Gwadar Port and Free Zones.

According to Gwadar Pro, Pakistan Railways and two Chinese tech companies NORINCO International Coop­eration, Easyway have signed an MoU to launch an app named ‘Railway Automated Booking & Travel Assistance (RABTA)’ to modernise the operations of the department.

Talking to media after the MoU signing ceremony at the Railway Headquarters in Lahore on Monday, Rail­ways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the RABTA app was one top solution for all travel needs where pas­sengers can reserve hotel rooms, taxies and plan their food during traveling.

The minister said the agree­ment with the Chinese compa­nies was totally based on the revenue sharing formula. He fur­ther added while admitting the importance of Gwadar Port that there is enough land of Pakistan Railways in Gwadar, they have opened their sub office there and assigned the officers and staff from it. “Apart from this, we will set up the railway for the future together with Gwa­dar Port Authority, Gwadar Development Authority and other companies that are work­ing.” He said that Pakistan Railways will build its strong system in Gwadar to take full advantage of the upcoming economic boom, which will stabilise the financial condi­tion of the railways