ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce the date of elections for the pro­vincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as per Elections Act, 2017 in order to put an end to dangerous speculative propaganda about the up­coming provincial elections.

In his letter to Chief Elec­tion Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the President re­ferred to the dissolution of the provin­cial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the election of an Assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by the Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He added that the conduct and hold­ing of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particular­ly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He conveyed that it was ultimate­ly the Commission, which if it failed to discharge its functions and duties, was to be held responsible and answerable for the violation of the Constitution of the country. Referring to Article 42 and Third Schedule, the President stressed that he was under oath ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution’ being the Head of State.

The President emphasized that the oldest democracies had never delayed elections even during wars. In this re­gard, he quoted the examples of the USA, which held elections despite being at war with Great Britain in 1812 under President James Madison.

He said that the Commission itself had already taken an appropriate con­stitutional step and had announced the holding of by-elections of National As­sembly seats of different constituen­cies. The President concluded that he was of the firm view that there were no such circumstances in the country that provided any justification for delaying or postponing the elections.

He stressed that the recent world his­tory shows that the postponement of constitutionally-mandated elections has caused serious long-term setbacks to democracy.

Punjab authorities on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to hold Punjab Assembly and National Assembly by-elections on the same day to save money and en­sure foolproof security. Briefing the ECP meeting, chaired by Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said holding elections on sep­arate days would not only increase the election expenditures twofold but also make the task of law enforcement agen­cies (LEAs) to provide fool proof secu­rity difficult. A whooping Rs 42 billion were required to maintain peace in the elections. The provincial chief secretary stated that administrative officials, po­lice officers and teachers have to per­form duties during the polls, adding that the same employees would be perform­ing their duties in the census as well.

Also, examinations and anti-polio campaigns would also be held, he said, adding that availability of staff for polls will be difficult. The month of Ramzan was coming during elections, in which administrative officers have to ensure price control and security arrange­ments for worshipers in mosques, so there was a dire need for law enforce­ment agencies to maintain law and or­der. Along with this, the security of ral­lies and gatherings has to be arranged during the elections.

He said that the provincial govern­ment was also facing a financial deficit. “In such a situation, law enforcement agencies cannot provide foolproof se­curity”, the Chief Secretary said.

He assured the meeting that trans­parency would be ensured in the up­coming polls. The provincial govern­ment had initiated work regarding the NA by-elections, preparation of a secu­rity plan and installation of CCTV cam­eras in all sensitive polling stations. A control room would also be established in each district during the elections.

Punjab chief secretary pointed out that there was a “serious terrorism threat” in the province. In his brief­ing to the commission, Inspector-Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar pointed out the recent terrorist attacks in the province and said that 213 in­cidents of terrorism were prevented since December 2022. IG said holding elections would be a “difficult task” in the province until a police operation against militants, expected to be com­pleted in four to five months, was over.