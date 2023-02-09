Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the nation to come together for a collective action plan to reduce the deaths and injuries caused by road accidents, which have become one of the major threats to humanity He said this while inaugurating the Road Safety Conference for Parliamentarians hosted by the International Parliamentarians Congress here at a local hotel. The event is being held in collaboration with Parliament of Pakistan and it has brought together international parliamentarians from nine countries and international organizations to address the pressing issue of road safety.

President said that the conference was being convened at a very critical point in time, when the country has faced numerous consecutive road accidents in the recent days resulting in tremendous loss of lives and injuries. “It is time that we seriously and collectively address the huge mortality and health impacts due to road traffic crashes,” he said. He added that there was an urgent need for cooperation by the stakeholders across many relevant sectors – safe mobility for people (public transport), adequate safe road infrastructure, and pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. Arif Alvi while lamenting the rapid increase in devastating road accidents taking away lives of many, and leaving behind many injured said that the rescue teams and the traffic law enforcement bodies should thoroughly investigate such incidents.