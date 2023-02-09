Share:

The new trophy for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been unveiled in a ceremony at the Shalimar Gardens in Lahore on Thursday.

The new PSL Trophy named the “24-karat Supernova Trophy”, was unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of the Management Committee Najam Sethi, in the presence of franchise owners and senior cricketers.

Karachi Kings’ star all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Multan Sultan’s Shan Masood were also present on the occasion.

The trophy has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country’s skilled craftsmanship and the PCB’s dedication to supporting local businesses.

The three pillars of the trophy, which are studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones, represent the national cricket team’s motto: Unity, Passion, and Strength, while the main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success

The upcoming edition of PSL will be played across four venues from Feb 13 to March 19. The Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be held from Feb 13-26, before action shifts to Lahore and Rawalpindi where 20 matches will be played from Feb 26 to March 19.