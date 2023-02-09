Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) larger bench hearing the petitions, questioning the power of caretaker Punjab government to remove public servants including Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais and other law officers, was dissolved once again on Wednesday. As the bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, started its proceedings, Additional Advocate General Punjab Ghulam Sarwar raised an objection to a member of the bench. He submitted that Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir had refused to hear the petition of Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, therefore, he could not become a part of the bench.