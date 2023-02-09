Share:

Following the warning of Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Punjab police launched action against people involved in the illegal hoarding of petrol and diesel in Sheikhupura, Patoki, Daska and other parts of the province.

IG Punjab while ordering a crackdown against hoarding of petrol in the province directed strict action against the guilty.

Following the directions, police teams raided several fuel stations in Sheikhupura and Patoki and recovered over 1.3 million litres of ‘illegally’ hoarded petrol. The recovered fuel was hoarded by the mafia in underground tanks in godowns while more than a dozen containers filled with petrol were also seized.

DPO Zahid Marwat said the value of recovered petrol is over Rs300 million. Cases would be registered against the persons found guilty of fuel hoarding, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik rejected all rumours regarding the shortage of petroleum products in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has sufficient stock of diesel and petrol.

Warning the hoarders, the state minister said the government will cancel the licenses if someone found involved in creating an artificial shortage. He dispelled the impression that government is increasing the prices of petroleum products.