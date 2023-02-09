Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan Meteorological De­partment (PMD) has forecast rain in north Balochistan, Gil­git-Baltistan, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Islamabad and up­per Punjab during the next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the west­ern and upper parts of the country. Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/hailstorm with gusty winds and snowfall over the hills is expected in the north Baloch­istan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab. Moderate to isolated heavy snow/rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilg­it-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Murree and Gali­yat.During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather pre­vailed over most parts of the country.The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Kalam -09, Astore -07, Gupis -05, Parachinar and Skardu -04C.