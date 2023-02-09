Share:

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/hailstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to isolated heavy snow with rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galliyat.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar ten degree centigrade, Lahore and Quetta twelve, Karachi twenty, Gilgit six, Murree one and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain- thunderstorm and snow is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cloudy with chances of rain and snow in Leh.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus eight Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula one and Shopian zero degree centigrade.