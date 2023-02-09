Share:

RAWALPINDI - The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road on Wednesday and demolished three commercial buildings that were built illegally, informed RDA spokesman.

The operation was conducted following the instructions of Director General (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, he added.

He said that the Enforcement Squad RDA including incharge/ Assistant Director Building Control, Dy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of the Police from the concerned Police Station Saddar Bairooni carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and demolished three shops.

He said that the owner of the above-mentioned demolished properties namely Rafique Ahmad has violated approved plans/ maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He said that the DG RDA has directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, plans of buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in controlled area of RDA.

The general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss, he added