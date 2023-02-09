Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a recent development, the road expansion on the Expressway from T Chowk to Kaak Bridge is being carried out in a dangerous manner, causing significant risk to commuters, residents say.

The expansion project, which is underway, has left only one lane open for traffic, while ditches on both sides pose a big threat, especially to heavy traffic and trucks.

According to eyewitnesses, the situation has caused immense inconvenience to commuters and there are fears that an accident may be imminent. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the police have been criticized for not making better arrangements to ensure the safety of commuters.

The local community has expressed its concern over the matter and is calling on the CDA and the police to take immediate action to resolve the issue. Commuters are also appealing for the necessary measures to be taken to avoid potential accidents. In light of these developments, residents living in the neighborhood say that it is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to address the situation and ensure the safety of commuters. The road expansion project must be carried out in a safe and efficient manner to avoid any potential risks to the public.

The heavy traffic of trucks, especially those carrying petrol, has caused concerns among the local community. The one lane open for traffic is causing massive logjams, leaving commuters stuck for hours and causing people to be late for work, school, and even putting patients in emergency situations at risk. According to eyewitnesses, the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous and an accident may be imminent.

Commuters are expressing their frustration over the massive delays and the potential risk to their safety. “I get stuck in traffic for a long time every day and I’m always worried about the danger posed by the heavy trucks carrying petrol,” said a resident. “It’s a nightmare.”