Share:

Road safety seems to be an everlasting problem in Pakistan as yet again, a bus collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction and fell into a ditch. The accident killed 21 people in total, 16 passengers on the bus and five in the car. What is most unfortunate and alarming is that instances like this occur on a weekly basis, if not daily, making Pakistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world when it comes to road safety. This fact alone warrants a deeper investigation into the matter.

In the last few years, Pakistan has earned itself quite a reputation when it comes to traffic accident fatalities. We have been ranked first in Asia for the most deaths reported via road accidents and judging from the shoddy infrastructure, haphazard sense of driving and a complete disregard for traffic rules, this fact is not hard to believe.

Most accidents that occur in hilly or mountainous areas in KP are particularly bad, as was this bus crash in the Upper Kohistan district. Not much has been unearthed about the events that led to the accident but this much is known; the driver swerved into oncoming traffic, hit a car and was launched into a ditch due to the impact. And while the authorities have not passed a judgement yet, there is clear evidence of the fact that some rules were touted and that proper road safety infrastructure had not been created or maintained, enabling the accident to go from bad to worse.

The issues that compromise road safety have remained the same; most drivers lack the training needed to navigate through tough areas in the north and to get around this. This means that traffic rules are violated, creating a sense of anarchy on the roads as each individual feels like they are free to navigate as they like. Traffic wardens, while attempting to implement law and order on the streets, often fail to use their authority since almost everyone is found to be violating traffic laws.

Another problem is also the fact we lack safely constructed roads as most are never maintained, are too narrow for large vehicles and are determined to be complete without proper signage and protective equipment. Very evidently, we have to reconstruct the way we approach road development and enforce a stricter implementation of traffic laws so that the lives of millions are not put at stake on a daily basis.