QUETTA - Gwadar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Izzat Nazir Baloch on Wednesday said that about Rs4.966905 billion have been approved for Gwadar Safe City Project (Phase-I). He expressed these views while talking to the delegations from different areas in his office. “The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had approved about Rs4.966905 billion phase-I of the Gwadar Safe City Project to ensure foolproof security in view of the widespread economic boom in the city,” he maintained. He said the project was one of the 10 development projects that the Central Development Working Party approved under the chair of Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal. It was approved in the meeting that the Gwadar Safe City project will help all government stakeholders, including the civic administration, Gwadar Police, and other law enforcement agencies to support the security system and reduce communication challenges, the DC noted.
Share:
Staff Reporter
February 09, 2023
Share: