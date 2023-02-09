Share:

QUETTA - Gwadar Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Izzat Nazir Baloch on Wednesday said that about Rs4.966905 bil­lion have been approved for Gwadar Safe City Proj­ect (Phase-I). He expressed these views while talking to the delegations from different areas in his of­fice. “The Central Devel­opment Working Party (CDWP) had approved about Rs4.966905 billion phase-I of the Gwadar Safe City Project to ensure fool­proof security in view of the widespread economic boom in the city,” he main­tained. He said the project was one of the 10 develop­ment projects that the Cen­tral Development Working Party approved under the chair of Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal. It was approved in the meeting that the Gwa­dar Safe City project will help all government stake­holders, including the civic administration, Gwadar Po­lice, and other law enforce­ment agencies to support the security system and re­duce communication chal­lenges, the DC noted.