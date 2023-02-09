Share:

The free-floating exchange rate in Pakistan is starting to slightly benefit from the decision to remove the dollar cap. The dollar rate in the informal “grey market” is now lower than in the open market. This indicates that the dollar being smuggled through informal channels, such as the Kabul market, has decreased. There has also been an appreciation of 98 paisas in the interbank rate.

While the wider issue remains, as Kabul is dependent on this dollar smuggling, this update is a good step toward strengthening the rupee. Ideally, this change should increase inward remittances through banking channels, and if it is coupled with the IMF tranche release, could increase inflows. The fact that remittances for the month of December 2022 were a mere $2 billion, reflecting a 19 percent decline over a year, indicates the need for immediate relief. A market-determined exchange rate was also one of the main conditions for the IMF discussions, coupled with energy tariffs, so it is hoped to help in that regard as well.

Despite warnings, the situation deteriorated to this extent due to an unorthodox economic policy that put worker remittances in decline, encouraged the illegal market for exchange and transfer, and fostered inflation. Therefore, if this development is positive at the moment, it should also be sustainable. Ideally, the move should be toward reducing import dependency but that is a long and difficult process. The short-term measure should be to avoid immediate default by focusing on the IMF programme requirements and then focusing on medium and long-term solutions. The way forward needs an increase in exports and perhaps business process outsourcing. It must be remembered that devaluation affects almost all sectors of the economy as they are mostly import dependent and their profit margin is suffering a blow.

However, it is predicted that the rupee will remain unstable with the balance of payments crisis. The hard part is to increase the value of the rupee and hopefully, the situation is mitigated with fund disbursements and can be seen as an incentive to invest in the long process of upgrading and modernizing Pakistan’s orthodox economy.