ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 2.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 273.32 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 276.28. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 277 and Rs. 280 respectively. The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 2.50 and closed at Rs 293.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 330.61 as compared to its last closing of Rs 332.13. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 80 paisas and 78 paisas to close at Rs 74.41 and Rs 72.85 respectively.