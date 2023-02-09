Share:

MULTAN - Police Wednesday arrested two senior political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with their sup­porters for creating law and order situation during the submission of nomination papers at the Elec­tion Commission Office.

According to police sources, PML (N) leader Sheikh Tariq Rasheed and PTI leader Malik Amir Dogar along with four others from both politi­cal parties have been arrested by the police so far. However, the identification of other attackers was under process and they would also be arrest­ed soon. It is pertinent to mention here that about seven political workers of Pakistan Muslim League N sustained injuries during a brawl at the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The local leadership of PML N and PTI submitted their nomination papers for by-polls in NA 155 and NA 156. The supporters of both sides started chanting slogans in support of their parties.

In the meantime, they attacked one another. Re­sultantly, seven PML N workers sustained injuries including Rana Ishtiaq, Abdur Rehman, Hameed, Khalid and another three. Similarly, PTI leadership also claimed injury to their workers. Both sides started pelting stones and it also caused partial loss to the building of the Election Commission. City Po­lice Officer Mansoor ul Haq Rana stated that there was a shortage of police contingent as it was mak­ing arrangements for PSL security. He however added that the attackers would be traced through CCTV footage and brought to justice very soon.