KARACHI-The Sindh government will send 100,000 tents to Turkiye to provide shelter to the earthquake-hit people.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement that the earthquake had caused extensive damages in Turkiye and Syria and the people of Sindh are with their brethren in this difficult time.

He said that the provincial cabinet in its meeting on Monday had approved 100,000 tents for the affected people in Turkiye which had provided immense support and relief assistance to the flood victims of Sindh.

“We can never forget the generosity and services rendered by the Turkish government and people in every difficult time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Turkish Consulate General in Karachi and expressed his grief over the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake.