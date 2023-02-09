Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani sus­pended Station House Of­ficer (SHO) Sadr police station over poor perfor­mance and directed him to report to Police Line with immediate effects.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that during a meeting, the CPO found performance of SHO Sadr police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sar­fraz Aulakh unsatisfac­tory. The CPO suspended him and directed him to immediately report to Po­lice Lines. Further action against him was under progress.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan transferred Security Incharge Inspec­tor Abdul Khaliq to Po­lice Lines and appointed Incharge IT Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad as Secu­rity Incharge RPO Office, the spokesperson added.

42 BOOKED FOR GAMBLING ON ROOSTERS’ FIGHT

Lundianwala police booked 42 people on the charge of gambling on rooster’s fight in Chak No 569-GB.

Police said here on Wednesday that Zoorawar Khan had arranged roost­er’s fight in which 42 people took parts and gambled their money, mo­torcycles, mobile phones and other items to win the game.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raid and con­fiscated 24 motorcycles, mobile phones and oth­er items from the spot, whereas the accused man­aged to escape from the scene after seeing the po­lice.

The police registered a case against 42 accused including Zoorawar Khan and started investigation for their arrest, he added.

POLICE BUST CATTLE LIFTER GANG

Sahianwala Police ar­rested a cattle lifter gang and recovered a number of stolen animals.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the raiding team ar­rested five cattle lifters of a gang including ring leader Atif alias Phondo resident of Chak No 123-JB, his four accomplices Ali Haidar, Jahangir, resi­dents of Chak No 102-JB Burj Mandi, Wasif Ali and Munazir Ali residents of Chak No 16-JB. The police recovered stolen animals worth Rs675,000 includ­ing buffaloes, calves, goats, etc from their possession.

The police locked the accused behind the bars, while further investiga­tion was underway, he added.