QUETTA - Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) recovered smuggled goods worth millions from two passenger couches in Windar area of Balochistan on Wednesday. Spokesperson of the PCG said that Karachi bound passenger coaches coming from Quetta were searched on the way.
During search, smuggled items including injurious betel nut, cigarettes, cloth, spare parts of vehicles, tyres, tiles, crockery and shuttering material was recovered from secret cavities of the passenger coaches. The vehicles were impounded with recovered smuggled items and investigation was underway