QUETTA - Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) recov­ered smuggled goods worth millions from two passenger couches in Win­dar area of Balochistan on Wednesday. Spokesperson of the PCG said that Ka­rachi bound passenger coaches coming from Quetta were searched on the way.

During search, smuggled items in­cluding injurious betel nut, cigarettes, cloth, spare parts of vehicles, tyres, tiles, crockery and shuttering material was recovered from secret cavities of the passenger coaches. The vehicles were impounded with recovered smuggled items and investigation was underway