PAARL - South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second warm-up match at the Bolan Park in Paarl, South Africa on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 142 runs on the scoreboard before South Africa chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Opener Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits shined with the bat as they scored 65 and 36 runs, respectively to chase down the competitive total. Wolvaardt’s magnificent 65-run innings included five boundaries and three maximums.

Aliya, who earlier shined with the bat, sent Wolvaardt back to the pavilion, but it was too late as the hosts had already crossed the 100- run mark. Cloe Tryon (12) and Nadine de Klerk (14) completed the run chase for the Proteas. For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz claimed two wickets while Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal took a scalp each.

Earlier, Aliya Riaz starred as Pakistan posted a decent 142 runs on the scoreboard. Pakistan openers Sidra Ameen and Javeria Khan couldn’t build their innings after starting off nicely. Sidra scored 15 runs off 25 balls, while Javeria managed to gather 17 runs in 23 balls. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batter Muneeba Ali scored 21 runs in 12 balls before getting bowled by Ayabonga Khaka. Aliya took the crease after Pakistan were 67-3 in 11.2 overs, but the batter rose to the occasion and scored an unbeaten 48 runs off 30 balls, stitched up with seven boundaries and a maximum. Ayesha Naseem also scored 21 runs off 12 balls. For the Proteas, Khaka took two wickets, while skipper Sune Luus, Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba secured a scalp each. Pakistan are placed in Group 2 alongside England, India, Ireland, and West Indies. They will lock horns against arch-rivals India on 12 February at Newlands, Cape Town, while their next match is against Ireland at the same venue on 15 February. Their third encounter in the group will be against West Indies on 19 February at Boland Park, Paarl, while they will feature against England in their fourth match of the group stage on 21 February at the Newlands, Cape Town.